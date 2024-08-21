Higher Platelet-to-Hemoglobin Ratio Linked to Increased Risk of Depressive Symptoms

Photo Credit: freepik

The following is a summary of “Examining the cross-sectional relationship of platelet/high-density lipoprotein cholesterol ratio with depressive symptoms in adults in the United States,” published in the June 2024 issue of Psychiatry by Ni et al.

Platelet/high-density lipoprotein cholesterol ratio (PHR) might be correlated with depression symptoms in adults.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study exploring the connection between PHR and depression symptoms among U.S. adults.

They used data from the 2007-2018 National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, focusing on adults aged 20 and above with PHR and depression diagnosis information. The weighted logistic regression was used to analyze the link between PHR and depression, performing subgroup, interaction, and restricted cubic spline analyses.

The results showed 28,098 subjects, 8.04%, had depression, with a mean PHR of 19.31 ± 0.11. Higher PHR quartiles were linked to more depressive symptoms. After adjusting for confounders, patients in the highest PHR quartiles had a 53% higher chance of depression (OR: 1.53, 95% CI: 1.00-2.33, P=0.05) than with the least PHR quartiles. A 2-piece regression showed a stronger association when PHR < 23.76 (OR=1.06, 95% CI: 1.02 -1.10, P=0.01) but no correlation when PHR ≥ 23.76 (P=0.85). Subgroup analyses confirmed a consistent positive link across different populations.

Investigators concluded that the PHR was a useful biomarker, independently linked to a higher risk of depressive symptoms, and could be a promising new indicator for predicting depression diagnosis.

Source: bmcpsychiatry.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12888-024-05878-x