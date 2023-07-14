 How Emotional Intelligence & Body Image Influence Physical Activity - Physician's Weekly
SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS
Advertisement

How Emotional Intelligence & Body Image Influence Physical Activity

Jul 14, 2023

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Gilyana M, Batrakoulis A, Zisi V. Physical activity, body image, and emotional intelligence differences in adults with overweight and obesity. Diseases. 2023;11(2):71. Available at: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC10204461/

Sarwer DB, Thompson JK, Cash TF. Body image and obesity in adulthood. Psychiatr Clin N Am. 2005;28:69-87.

Miguez-Torres N, Martínez-Rodríguez A, Martínez-Olcina M, Miralles-Amorós L, Reche-García C. Relationship between emotional intelligence, sleep quality and body mass index in emergency nurses. Healthcare. 2021;1:607.

Benetou A, Kofou G, Zisi V, Theodorakis Y. The role of body weight and exercise in body cathexis and body image of young women aged 15-25. Inq Sport Phys Educ. 2008;6:47-55.

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

Physician’s Weekly Daily Brief

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT ARTICLES

PW PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

Physician’s Weekly Daily Brief

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

PW PODCAST

Advertisement