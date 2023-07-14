How Emotional Intelligence & Body Image Influence Physical Activity

Study results indicate the importance of asking about and addressing body image issues when managing older patients with obesity or overweight.

Obesity can reduce cognitive and emotional skills, which can complicate treatment. Guidelines recommend regular physical activity (PA) and exercise as foundational elements of a healthy lifestyle, especially for those who are living with obesity or overweight. This requires “a holistic approach,” says Marilyn Gilyana, MSc. “This is because other psychosocial factors may also impact obesity, including low emotional intelligence and issues with body image.”

The role of emotional intelligence (EI) in health has been gaining recognition from clinicians. EI refers to the capacity to be aware of, control, and express one’s emotions, and understanding personal and other people’s emotions so that they can handle interpersonal relationships judiciously and empathetically. Studies have suggested that PA can positively affect EI. Body image (BI)—the mental representation that people have of their body—may also influence decisions to engage in PA, but research on this relationship is lacking.

EI & BI Impact Individuals Living With Obesity & Overweight

For a study published in Diseases, Gilyana and colleagues investigated the relationship between PA and EI in adults living with obesity or overweight and identified BI and EI differences. Using a cross-sectional study design, the analysis was conducted in 216 participants, 65% of whom were women. More than half of participants (51.4%) were aged 20 to 40 whereas 48.6% were aged 41 to 60. In total, 51.4% of participants were living with overweight or obesity.

PA levels in the entire sample were high, and no large differences were seen between the groups. In general, PA and exercise induced beneficial changes in many psychological health-related parameters. When compared with men, women demonstrated superior results in the EI domains of empathy and care. A significant effect was also seen between the interaction level of EI factors and BMI. Of note, there was a positive correlation between PA at work and the emotion control factor and between total PA and control of emotions.

Furthermore, the study revealed that people aged 20-40 appeared to have better EI than older individuals. BI satisfaction may play a role in adhering to regular PA and exercise of any kind. “BI did not seem to influence EI, but we saw that the younger group was better at controlling their emotions than their older counterparts,” says Gilyana (Figure). “This suggests it’s important to ask about and address BI issues when managing older people who are living with obesity or overweight.”

Using Study Data to Promote PA

These results can support healthcare professionals in their efforts to promote regular participation in PA and other healthy behaviors in patients who are living with obesity or overweight. “When caring for these patients, it’s important to consider how emotional factors can impact obesity management,” Gilyana says. “Even in patients who have undergone bariatric surgery, weight regain is common. This further emphasizes the critical need to develop effective treatment plans that can be sustained over time.”

According to Gilyana, people who are living with obesity or overweight may avoid seeking regular medical care, but it is important to reduce the stigma, bias, and racism that is typically associated with obesity. “Being obese doesn’t mean patients don’t have the willpower to exercise more or eat better,” she says. “We need to remove all potential barriers to care when managing obesity. Many patients are unsure about how to start a PA program or engage in healthier eating. As clinicians, we need a deep understanding of the individual being treated so we can take a holistic approach. This can be accomplished by collaborating with other medical disciplines, like psychology, to create a roadmap for successful treatment and empower patients to maintain their weight loss treatment for the long term.”