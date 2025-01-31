SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement

Identifying Effective Treatment Options for TD & Their Safety Profiles

Jan 31, 2025

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

  1. Solmi M, Fornaro M, Caiolo S, et al. Efficacy and acceptability of pharmacological interventions for tardive dyskinesia in people with schizophrenia or mood disorders: a systematic review and network meta-analysis. Mol Psychiatry. Published online December 18, 2024. doi:10.1038/s41380-024-02733-z
  2. Ismail O, Albdour K, Jaber Y, Jaber K, Alsaras A. Efficacy and safety of different pharmacological interventions in the treatment of tardive dyskinesia: a systematic review and network meta-analysis. Eur J Clin Pharmacol. 2024;80(10):1471-1482. doi:10.1007/s00228-024-03722-5

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement