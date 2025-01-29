Identifying Key Predictors of Mortality in Patients With Sjögren Disease

The following is a summary of “Mortality in patients with Sjögren Disease: A Prospective Cohort Study Identifying Key Predictors.” published in the January 2025 issue of Rheumatology by Lovgach et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to quantify mortality risk in patients with Sjögren’s disease (SjD).

They included 314 patients with SjD meeting the 2002 American-European Consensus Group criteria from the SjögrenSER-PROS cohort. Data on systemic manifestations, serological markers, and mortality was collected over 9 years. Mortality predictors were identified using Cox models, and standardized mortality ratios were calculated against an age- and sex-matched general population.

The results showed a 70% increased mortality risk in the SjD cohort compared to the general population, with an SMR of 1.7. Infections (35.71%), malignancies (23.8%), and cardiovascular disease (7.14%) were the leading causes of death. Multivariate analysis identified older age (HR 1.11 per year, 95% CI 1.05-1.17), C4 hypocomplementemia (HR 3.75, 95% CI 1.52-9.24), elevated ESR (HR 1.01, 95% CI 1.00-1.03), heart failure history (HR 4.24, 95% CI 1.89-9.51), and pulmonary involvement (HR 3.31, 95% CI 1.48-7.41) as independent mortality predictors.

Investigators found a significantly increased mortality risk in SjD, with infections, malignancies, and cardiovascular disease as the leading causes of death. Independent predictors included advanced age, C4 hypocomplementemia, elevated ESR, heart failure, and pulmonary involvement, highlighting the need for proactive management.

Source: jrheum.org/content/early/2025/01/09/jrheum.2024-1033