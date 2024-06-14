Identifying Patient Preferences for SAPS Treatment with Focus on Attributes and Attribute-Levels

The following is a summary of “Developing attributes and Attribute-Levels for subacromial pain syndrome: A systematic review and qualitative study,” published in the June 2024 issue of Pain by Tróndarson et al.

Due to the variety of effective Subacromial pain syndrome (SAPS) treatments, understanding patient preference is crucial in selecting the right course of action.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to develop a system for classifying SAPS treatment characteristics, attributes, and attribute levels.

They reviewed qualitative (qual) and quantitative (quant) research on patient preferences for treating SAPS. They guided semi-structured interviews with 9 clinicians and 14 patients. Using Ritchie and Spencer’s framework analysis, they examined the qualitative data. The attributes and attribute levels identified in the systematic review and interviews were then organized and summarized.

The results showed that of 2.607 studies, 16 met the eligibility criteria, and 120 potential attributes were found, which were condensed to 25. Interviews added 14 new potential attributes, totaling 39 across 11 categories. Levels for 37 attributes were determined through systematic review and interviews, while two lacked identifiable levels.

Investigators concluded that despite identifying attributes for SAPS treatment, literature, and interviews diverged on attribute frequency, suggesting a need for further research to personalize care based on patients’ preferences.

Source: academic.oup.com/painmedicine/advance-article-abstract/doi/10.1093/pm/pnae046/7689160