Identifying Spontaneous Preterm Birth Risk and Cervical Incompetence

The following is a summary of “Screening for women at risk of spontaneous preterm birth, including cervical incompetence,” published in the June 2024 issue of Obstetrics & Gynecology by Hui et al.

Preterm birth continues to pose a significant global challenge in obstetrics, exacerbated by the advancements in neonatal care that have improved survival rates among premature infants, but often at the cost of long-term health complications. Therefore, the focus on preventing or delaying preterm births begins well before conception and extends throughout the antenatal period, aiming to reduce both immediate and long-term risks to maternal and neonatal health. While a universal screening method applicable to all pregnant women remains elusive, effective strategies emphasize identifying and managing modifiable risk factors. These include addressing genitourinary infections and monitoring cervical length, which is pivotal in predicting and potentially preventing preterm labor.

This study reviews the current landscape of screening strategies, underscoring the importance of tailored approaches for specific clinical scenarios. For instance, screening for cervical incompetence, history of second-trimester loss or early preterm births, incidental discovery of a short cervix, and management of multiple pregnancies are crucial components of effective preterm birth prevention. By synthesizing evidence-based practices, the article aims to equip healthcare providers with comprehensive tools to identify at-risk women early in pregnancy and implement targeted interventions. This proactive approach optimizes individualized care and supports informed decision-making regarding interventions that can mitigate the risks associated with preterm birth, thereby improving outcomes for both mothers and their infants.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1521693424000658