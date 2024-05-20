SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

IgG and IgM responses to the Plasmodium falciparum asexual stage antigens reflect respectively protection against malaria during pregnancy and infanthood.

May 20, 2024

Contributors: Mahugnon L Erasme Gbaguidi,Rafiou Adamou,Sofie Edslev,Anita Hansen,Nadia D Domingo,Celia Dechavanne,Achille Massougbodji,André Garcia,Michael Theisen,Jacqueline Milet,Eduardo A Donadi,David Courtin

ABOUT THE CONTRIBUTORS

  • Mahugnon L Erasme Gbaguidi

    Division of Clinical Immunology, Department of Medicine, Ribeirão Preto Medical School, University of São Paulo, São Paulo, Brazil.

    IRD, MERIT, Université Paris Cité, 75006, Paris, France.

    Centre d'Etude Et de Recherche Sur Les Pathologies Associées À La Grossesse Et À L'Enfance, Cotonou, Bénin.

    Rafiou Adamou

    IRD, MERIT, Université Paris Cité, 75006, Paris, France.

    Centre d'Etude Et de Recherche Sur Les Pathologies Associées À La Grossesse Et À L'Enfance, Cotonou, Bénin.

    Sofie Edslev

    Institut de Recherche Clinique du Bénin, Abomey-Calavi, Benin.

    Anita Hansen

    Institut de Recherche Clinique du Bénin, Abomey-Calavi, Benin.

    Nadia D Domingo

    Centre d'Etude Et de Recherche Sur Les Pathologies Associées À La Grossesse Et À L'Enfance, Cotonou, Bénin.

    Celia Dechavanne

    IRD, MERIT, Université Paris Cité, 75006, Paris, France.

    Achille Massougbodji

    Institut de Recherche Clinique du Bénin, Abomey-Calavi, Benin.

    André Garcia

    IRD, MERIT, Université Paris Cité, 75006, Paris, France.

    Michael Theisen

    Centre for Medical Parasitology at Department of International Health, Immunology and Microbiology, University of Copenhagen, Rigshospitalet, Copenhagen, Denmark.

    Department of Infectious Diseases, Copenhagen University Hospital, Copenhagen, Denmark.

    Department for Congenital Disorders, Statens Serum Institut, Copenhagen, Denmark.

    Jacqueline Milet

    IRD, MERIT, Université Paris Cité, 75006, Paris, France.

    Eduardo A Donadi

    Division of Clinical Immunology, Department of Medicine, Ribeirão Preto Medical School, University of São Paulo, São Paulo, Brazil.

    David Courtin

    IRD, MERIT, Université Paris Cité, 75006, Paris, France. David.Courtin@ird.fr.

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

PubMed

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PW PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

PW PODCAST

Advertisement