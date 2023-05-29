Skin flap transplantation is one of the most common tissue transplantation methods for wound repair and organ reconstruction in plastic surgery. During the transplantation process, the inflammatory response of transplanted flap and angiogenesis are critical to the successful rate of skin flap transplantation. In recent years, to improve the biocompatibility and cell affinity of biomedical materials, the modified biomaterials have gradually become a popular subject in scientific researches. In our study, the IL-4 modified expanded polytetrafluoroethylene (e-PTFE) surgical patch IL4-e-PTFE was prepared, and the rat skin flap transplantation model was constructed. The results of cell experiment prove that IL-4 has potentiation in the angiogenesis of human umbilical vein endothelial cell (HUVEC) induced by monocyte, and IL-4 can also promote angiogenesis by inducing the M2 macrophages. According to the results of in vivo experiment, the apoptosis level of transplanted flap cells of rats in the IL4-e-PTFE group was lower than that in the e-PTFE group, and in the IL4-e-PTFE group, the expression levels of pro-inflammatory cytokines IL-1β, IL-6 and TNF-α showed significantly decline compared to the e-PTFE group, while the expression levels of anti-inflammatory cytokines IL-1Ra, IL-10 and TGF-β presented significant increase compared to the e-PTFE group; the immunofluorescence staining results show that the number of M2 macrophages in transplanted flap area of rats in the IL4-e-PTFE group was significantly higher than that in the e-PTFE group, and the angiogenesis level was remarkably improved. In this study, by preparing IL4-e-PTFE and carrying out the cell and in vivo experiments, a reference method is proposed, which can reduce the inflammatory response during skin transplantation process using e-PTFE and optimize the long-term effects of flap blood vessels, hoping to provide a broader space for the applications of e-PTFE in medicine.© 2023. The Author(s).