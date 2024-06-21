Impact of Adjuvant Mitomycin C in Vitrectomy on Outcomes in Severe dTRD

The following is a summary of “Effect of adjuvant Mitomycin C during vitrectomy on functional and anatomical outcomes in patients with severe diabetic tractional retinal detachment,” published in the May 2024 issue of Ophthalmology by Gurelik et al.

Patients with severe diabetic tractional retinal detachment (dTRD) patients often opt for vitreoretinal surgery (VRS) to improve their condition, followed by Mitomycin (MMC) dosage.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study analyzing the effect of adjuvant MMC on the anatomical and functional success of VRS in patients with severe dTRD.

They collected data on patients undergoing VRS due to severe dTRD and analyzed it by splitting patients into two cohorts: those who received 20 µg/0.1 mL MMC using the MMC sandwich method and those who did not. They assessed demographics, surgical details, visual outcomes, and MMC-related complications.

The results showed that 25 eyes were studied (13 in group 1, 12 in group 2), and baseline characteristics were similar. Preoperative and postoperative best-corrected visual acuity (BCVA) showed no significant difference between group 1 and group 2 (Preoperative: 1.90 ± 0.43 logMAR and 1.93 ±0.41 logMAR) (Postoperative 1.60 ±0.78 logMAR and 1.56 ±0.78 logMAR) (P=0.154). The postoperative mean intraocular pressure was higher in group 1 (16.23 ±2.55 mmHg and 13.08 ±4.94 mmHg, P=0.225). Group 1 also had a lower rate of re-surgery (0% vs. 41.7%, P=0.015). All patients had attached retinas at the final visit, and no MMC-related complications were reported.

Investigators concluded that using MMC during surgery for severe dTRD lowers re-surgery rates, achieving good anatomical and functional results without safety concerns.

Source: link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s10792-024-03152-3