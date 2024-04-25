Impact of Exercise on Heart Rate in Mild COPD: Exploring Links to Pulmonary VV and Ventilatory Efficiency

Photo Credit: Rasi Bhadramani

The following is a summary of “Abnormal heart rate responses to exercise in non-severe COPD: relationship with pulmonary vascular volume and ventilatory efficiency,” published in the April 2024 issue of Pulmonology by Shi et al.

While recognized as a prognostic indicator, cardiac autonomic dysfunction (AD) remains relatively understudied within the realm of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Herein, the researchers sought to provide a comprehensive characterization of computed tomography (CT), spirometry, and cardiopulmonary exercise test (CPET) findings in patients with COPD exhibiting cardiac AD, while also exploring the intricate associations between AD and CT-derived vascular parameters alongside CPET-derived measures of ventilatory efficiency. In this observational cohort study encompassing stable, non-severe patients with COPD, a meticulous clinical assessment was conducted, supplemented by spirometry, CPET, and CT scans. Cardiac AD was delineated by anomalous heart rate responses during exercise, encompassing both chronotropic incompetence (CI) and delayed heart rate recovery (HRR) manifestations identified through CPET analysis.

Among the 49 participants with forced expiratory volume in 1 second (FEV1) ranging from 1.2 to 5.0 L (51.1–129.7%), nearly half exhibited CI, while roughly one-third displayed delayed HRR. Multivariate analyses revealed compelling associations, with CI independently correlated with diminished vascular volume (VV) and impaired ventilatory efficiency, as evidenced by elevated nadir VE/VCO2. Correspondingly, delayed HRR demonstrated analogous relationships with VV and ventilatory efficiency measures. These findings underscore the intricate interplay between cardiac AD and pulmonary vascular dynamics, suggesting potential implications for lung perfusion abnormalities in patients with COPD. However, given the exploratory nature of this investigation, further validation within a larger population-based cohort is warranted to substantiate these initial observations and elucidate their clinical implications comprehensively.

Source: bmcpulmmed.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12890-024-03003-y