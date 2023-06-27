The following is a summary of “Effects of Gender-affirming Hormone Therapy on Orgasm Function of Transgender Men and Women: A Long Term Follow Up,” published in the APRIL 2023 issue of Urology by Zaliznyak, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to evaluate the reported changes in orgasm quality and function among transgender men (TM) and transgender women (TW) after initiating gender-affirming hormone therapy (GAHT).

A total of 130 consecutive TW and 33 TM were included in the study. Participants were queried about changes in orgasm function before and after starting GAHT, with a minimum duration of 1 year on hormone therapy. The following domains of orgasm were assessed under a uniform condition (masturbation): Lead-time to reach orgasm, Duration of orgasm, Body location of orgasm sensation, Description of orgasm as a single or multiple-peak event, duration of the post-orgasm refractory period, and Overall satisfaction with orgasm quality.

Before initiating GAHT, TM, and TW reported similar responses to the inventory assessing orgasm function. However, after commencing GAHT, TW reported notable changes in orgasm function, including the increased lead time necessary to reach orgasm, longer duration of orgasm, and higher overall satisfaction with orgasm quality. Similarly, TM reported increased orgasm duration and greater overall satisfaction with orgasm quality.

Over half of the TW reported experiencing orgasms in new or additional body locations after starting GAHT. Furthermore, before GAHT, most TM and TW described their orgasms as short, single-peak events, but after GAHT, they reported longer and more prolonged multiple-peak orgasms.

Gender-affirming hormone therapy has the potential to impact orgasm quality for transgender individuals undergoing gender transition positively. It was important to inform patients about these potential changes in orgasm function before initiating hormone therapy.

Source: goldjournal.net/article/S0090-4295(23)00034-1/fulltext