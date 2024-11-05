Impact of Intersectionality on Emergency Department Care Experiences

Photo Credit: Ruslan Batiuk

The following is a summary of “Examining the Emergency Department Care Experiences of Equity-Deserving Groups Using an Intersectional Lens,” published in the October 2024 issue of Primary Care by Karanikas et al.

Equity-deserving groups (EDGs) face healthcare barriers in emergency departments due to discrimination. Most research overlooks the multifaceted impacts of intersectionality.

Researchers conducted a prospective study to analyze the experiences of EDGs in emergency departments.

They conducted a secondary analysis of a mixed-methods, cross-sectional study at Kingston Health Sciences Centre (KHSC) from June to August 2021. A quantitative analysis identified differences between EDGs and non-EDG participants (controls). The research team performed a thematic analysis on micronarratives and held focus groups with community partners to gather insights on the findings.

The results showed significant differences in patient-perceived attention to needs (P < .001), patient control in decision-making (P = .001), and the importance of quality care vs kindness/respect (P = .003) among 1,973 individuals across none, 1, 2, or 3 EDGs. About 3 themes emerged: stigma and discrimination, lack of patient-centered care, and better patient-provider communication.

The study concluded that the findings added to the limited evidence on EDG care experiences in the emergency department. They suggested future research explore complex interactions of specific group memberships to improve care.

Source: journals.sagepub.com/doi/full/10.1177/21501319241290888