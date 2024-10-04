Impact of MPOX-Related Scarring on QoL of Patients

Photo Credit: Mustafa Kaya

The following is a summary of “Prospective observational study on scar sequelae after MPOX infection: an analysis of 40 patients,” published in the October 2024 issue of Dermatology by Grau-Echevarría et al.

Monkeypox (MPOX) caused a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC) between 2022 and 2023, and there is limited information on the long-term scarring outcomes. WHO declared the disease a PHEIC again following a rise in cases.

Researchers conducted a prospective cohort study to assess the risk and characteristics of scarring in patients with MPOX.

They included patients diagnosed with MPOX using polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests. Clinical data were collected and followed up for 12–15 months to evaluate [scarring] and its impact on QoL.

The results showed that out of 40 patients, 19 (47.5%) developed scars, which were more prevalent in patients with initial cutaneous symptoms. The scars significantly impacted QoL especially in the genital and mucosal areas. The limited sample size and loss of follow-up may have influenced the validity of the findings.

The study concluded that scarring is a common sequela of MPOX, particularly in patients with early skin symptoms. Preventive measures and close follow-up are crucial for reducing these complications.

Source: onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1111/ijd.17500