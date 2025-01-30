Impact of Multiple Myeloma Treatment on Renal Function Recovery and Prognosis

Photo Credit: wildpixel

The following is a summary of “Time-dependent recovery of renal impairment in patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma,” published in the January 2025 issue of Hematology by Utsu et al.

Renal impairment affects 20%–50% of newly diagnosed patients with multiple myeloma and worsens prognosis. The time-dependent recovery of renal function with treatment is not well studied.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study on patients with symptomatic multiple myeloma from January 2015 to December 2022. The study focused on patients with renal impairment.

They analyzed data from 234 patients with multiple myeloma, of whom 67 (28.6%) had renal impairment (eGFR < 60 ml/min/1.73m2) at diagnosis. The median eGFR was 28 ml/min/1.73m2 at diagnosis, improving to 41.5 ml/min/1.73m2 (42.9% increase) after 3 months of treatment (P < 0.0001).

The results showed no further renal improvement at 6 months (eGFR 46 ml/min/1.73m2) and 1 year (eGFR 43.5 ml/min/1.73m2). Approximately 90% of patients received a bortezomib-containing regimen. A post hoc analysis revealed a positive correlation between serum calcium concentration at diagnosis and renal function improvement.

Investigators found that renal function partially recovered with multiple myeloma treatments, and the first 3 months of treatment could predict renal prognosis. Further case accumulation was needed to identify predictive factors for renal recovery.

Source: link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s00277-025-06201-8