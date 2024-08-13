Impact of Shift Work on Sleep Disorders, Melatonin Levels, and Psychological Well-being in Nurses

Photo Credit: Diy13

The following is a summary of “Melatonin hormone level in nurses and factors affecting it; Investigation according to shift working pattern,” published in the July 2024 issue of Psychiatry by Şentürk et al.

Shift work among nurses is associated with significant challenges in sleep quality and mental health, impacting factors such as melatonin levels, sleep patterns, psychological resilience, and depression.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study exploring the correlation between melatonin hormone levels, sleep quality, factors influencing sleep, psychological resilience, and depression among nurses working in shifts.

They involved 76 nurses (41 night shift, 35 day shift) in the study held at a Training and Research Hospital in Agri province (February 5–12, 2021). Blood samples were collected for melatonin analysis, and data were gathered using various scales, including the Sociodemographic Information Form, Epworth Sleepiness Scale, Sleep Disorder Scale Short Form, Brief Psychological Resilience Scale, and Beck Depression Scale Short Form. Melatonin levels were analyzed using ELISA, and statistical analysis set significance at P<0.05.

The result showed that all nurses reported sleep disorders with less than 7 hours of daily sleep. Factors such as sleep aid use, marital status, age, and gender influenced sleep disorders. Melatonin levels did not significantly differ between night shift (67.82 ± 40.20) and day shift (68.08 ± 39.62) nurses. Similarly, no significant differences were observed in daytime sleepiness (7.49 ± 4.47 vs. 7.51 ± 4.65), sleep disturbance (24.71 ± 7.33 vs. 25.23 ± 6.64), psychological resilience (18.42 ± 4.19 vs. 17.89 ± 4.74), or depression (3.22 ± 2.60 vs. 3.49 ± 3.35). Nurses generally showed mild sleep disturbances, low depression tendencies, and moderate psychological resilience. Sleep disorders and higher daytime sleepiness were associated with an increased risk of depression and lower psychological resilience.

Investigators concluded that interventions focusing on improving sleep quality, depression management, and enhancing psychological resilience among nurses were crucial for promoting well-being and performance in healthcare settings.

