Impact of Shortage of Physicians in ICU on Healthcare Systems

The following is a summary of “Inadequate intensive care physician supply in France: a point-prevalence prospective study,” published in the June 2024 issue of Critical Care by Sarfati et al.

The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the critical role of ICUs. However, capacity and availability remain ongoing concerns due to an aging population and the increasing complexity of medical care.

Researchers conducted a prospective study investigating the persistence and potential worsening of physician shortages in ICUs in France a decade after the initial assessment.

They surveyed French ICUs (January 2022) through a nationwide e-instrument to capture data on unit characteristics, physician staffing levels, individual physician demographics, and educational/training capacities.

The result showed a high response rate of 83% (242 out of 290 contacted ICUs) from 4,943 ICU beds in France. Full-time equivalent (FTE) vacancies of 300 were reported. Over half (63%) of the ICUs surveyed had empty doctor positions, and over a third (35%) relied on temporary physicians to fill the shift gaps. Non-university affiliated public hospitals were most affected by the physician shortage in the ICU. The survey also found that 10% of the physician workforce was expected to retire within 5 years. A median of 7.0 doctors per ICU showed only 0.36 full-time physicians per bed, revealing a critical understaffing situation in French ICUs. Furthermore, nearly one-third (27%) of ICUs were at risk of severe service disruption or permanent closure due to the pressure of existing vacancies and anticipated retirements.

Investigators concluded that a worsening physician shortage in ICUs in France highlighted urgent action, such as expanding residency programs, to avert further ICU closures and patient safety risks.

Source: annalsofintensivecare.springeropen.com/articles/10.1186/s13613-024-01298-y