Impact of Smoking History on HRQOL in Patients Undergoing Radical Cystecomy

The following is a summary of “Association of smoking history on health-related quality of life in patients undergoing radical cystecomy,” published in the July 2023 issue of the Urologic Oncology by Beech et al.

Radical cystectomy (RC) could affect health-related quality of life (HRQOL). Numerous RC patients are present or former smokers. Researchers investigated the relationship between smoking status and HRQOL following RC to inform preoperative patients of better counseling. A secondary analysis was conducted in a prospective, longitudinal study (2008–2014) examining HRQOL in bladder cancer patients undergoing RC. Twelve validated patient-reported outcome measures focusing on functional, symptomatic, psychosocial, and global HRQOL domains were evaluated.

Measurements were taken preoperatively and 3-, 6-, 12-, 18-, and 24 months after surgery. They estimated the mean domain scores for each HRQOL domain using a generalized estimation equation linear regression model. Each model incorporated survey time, smoking status, and the interaction between time and smoking as covariates. The models estimated pairwise comparisons of current, former, and never smokers. About 29% (n = 119) of the 411 patients analyzed had never smoked, 59% (n = 244) were former smokers, and 12% (n = 48) were current smokers. During the follow-up period, never smokers had higher global QOL scores (mean difference = +8.9; 95% CI 1.3–16; P = 0.023) and reduced pain levels (mean difference = -10; 95% CI -19 to -0.54; P = 0.036) than current smokers.

During the follow-up period, former smokers demonstrated marginal improvements in global QOL (+6.9 points) and discomfort (-7.5 points) compared to current smokers. Current smokers reported a poorer HRQOL recovery 24 months after cessation of smoking. These findings can be used to counsel patients who smoke about their healing potential.

