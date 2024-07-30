Impact of Utilizing Fibrin Glue and CsA During Pterygium Surgery

The following is a summary of “Effect of cyclosporine a in pterygium surgery using fibrin glue,” published in the June 2024 issue of Ophthalmology by Arici et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study assessing the impact of 0.05% topical cyclosporine A (CsA) on patients undergoing pterygium surgery with fibrin glue (FG).

They categorized patients with primary nasal pterygium into two groups. Group 1 comprised 41 eyes from 38 patients serving as the control, while group 2 included 39 eyes from 36 patients who received topical CsA twice daily for 6 months. Evaluations for recurrence rates, tear film parameters, side effects, and complications were conducted during follow-up visits at intervals of 1–7 days and at 1st, 3rd, 6th, and 12th months postoperatively. The study spanned a 1-year follow-up period.

The results showed that the 2 groups were matched for age (P=0.934) and sex (P=0.996). Discontinuation of CsA drops occurred in 1 patient due to a burning sensation and conjunctival hyperemia after 1 week. No statistically significant difference was observed between the mean preoperative and postoperative 1st-year Schirmer I and tear break-up time (TBUT) values in group 1 (P=0.136; P=0.069). Similarly, the mean preoperative and postoperative 1st-year TBUT values in group 2 showed no significant difference (P=0.249), although postoperative Schirmer I results were higher (P=0.003). No statistically significant differences were found in preoperative Schirmer (P=0.496), postoperative Schirmer (P=0.661), preoperative tear break-up time (TBUT) (P=0.240), and postoperative TBUT (P=0.238) results between the two groups. In group 1 recurrence was experienced by only 1 patient.

Investigators concluded that no instances of pterygium recurrence were observed in group 2, indicating the potential benefits of topical CsA in enhancing lacrimal secretion post-surgery with FG.

