Implementing Alcohol Screening in Primary Care Using Agile Methodology

The following is a summary of “Agile implementation of alcohol screening in primary care,” published in the July 2024 issue of Primary Care by Summanwar et al.

Despite the United States Preventive Services Task Force’s recommendation for routine screening of unhealthy alcohol use among adults, the integration of alcohol screening protocols in primary care settings remains significantly lacking. This study employed a pre- and post-implementation design utilizing an Agile implementation process to enhance screening practices for unhealthy alcohol use among adult patients in a large primary care clinic serving minority and underserved populations in Indianapolis, from October 2021 to June 2022. The results revealed a remarkable transformation in screening rates; following the implementation of the Agile framework, the clinic achieved and sustained alcohol screening rates exceeding 80%, a substantial increase from a baseline screening rate of 0%. The screening was conducted using the Alcohol Use Disorders Identification Test – Consumption (AUDIT-C) tool, which proved effective in identifying at-risk individuals.

This study underscores the efficacy of the Agile implementation process in facilitating the adoption of evidence-based guidelines within a primary care context. By leveraging iterative feedback, team collaboration, and adaptive planning, the researchers were able to overcome initial barriers to screening, ultimately improving patient care and health outcomes. The successful implementation of alcohol screening in this primary care setting demonstrates the feasibility of such initiatives. It highlights the need for ongoing efforts to integrate preventive health measures into routine clinical practice. This approach can serve as a model for other primary care facilities aiming to enhance their screening processes for various health risks. Overall, the findings indicate that employing Agile methodologies can significantly improve preventive healthcare services, thereby contributing to the broader objective of addressing unhealthy alcohol use within the population

Source: bmcprimcare.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12875-024-02500-7