Implications for Stress Granules, mRNA Stability, and Cancer Progression During RBP Phase Separation

The following is a summary of “Unveiling the Veil of RNA Binding Protein Phase Separation in Cancer Biology and Therapy,” published in the August 2024 issue of Oncology by Lin et al.

RNA-binding protein (RBP) phase separation represents a critical and complex phenomenon in cancer biology, offering valuable insights into the mechanisms underlying tumor development and therapeutic resistance. Aberrant phase separation of RBPs has emerged as a key factor influencing gene regulation, signal transduction pathways, and metabolic reprogramming, all contributing significantly to tumorigenesis and the acquisition of drug resistance. This review provides an in-depth examination of RBP phase separation’s roles in various cellular processes. It highlights how these proteins are involved in the dynamics of stress granules, which are crucial for cellular responses to stress and inflammation, as well as in the stabilization of mRNA, which affects gene expression and protein synthesis. Additionally, RBPs modulate transcriptional and translational processes, impacting how genes are expressed and translated into functional proteins.

The interactions between RBPs and non-coding RNAs add another layer of complexity to this field, revealing their collaborative roles in driving cancer progression and potentially influencing tumor behavior. Despite the challenges posed by the intricate relationship between RBPs and phase separation, these interactions also present novel opportunities for targeted therapeutic interventions. Advancing the comprehension of the molecular mechanisms and regulatory networks that govern RBP phase separation could lead to significant breakthroughs in cancer treatment strategies, offering the potential for more precise and effective therapeutic approaches tailored to the unique molecular profiles of individual tumors.

By leveraging these insights, researchers and clinicians may develop innovative strategies to overcome resistance and improve patient outcomes in oncology.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S030438352400555X