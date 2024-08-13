SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Improving Care for Women of Childbearing Age With Psoriatic Disease

Aug 13, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

  1. Chakravarty E, et al. BMJ Open. 2014;4(2):e004081.
  2. Etomi O. Pregnancy in psoriasis disease. IFPA Conference 2024, 27–29 June, Stockholm, Sweden.
  3. Brouwer J, et al. Ann Rheum Dis. 2015;74(10):1836-41.
  4. Bharti B, et al. J Rheumatol. 2015;42(8):1376-82.
  5. van den Brandt S, et al. Arthritis Res Ther. 2017;19(1):64.
  6. Polachek A, et al. Semin Arthritis Rheum. 2019;48(4):764.
  7. Russel MD, et al. Rheumatology (Oxford). 2023;62(4):e48-e88.
  8. Nielsen OH, et al. Clin Gastroenterol Hepatol. 2022;20(1):74-87.e3.
  9. Mahadevan U, et al. Gastroenterology. 2021;160(4):1131-1139.

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

PODCAST

Advertisementt