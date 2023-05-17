The following is a summary of “Training gynecologists in the management of HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis: a 2-year experience,” published in the FEBRUARY 2023 issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology by Silvestri F, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to evaluate the effectiveness of different modalities of PrEP training sessions for obstetrics and gynecology (OB/GYN) providers, given the underutilization of PrEP among women.

Three training sessions were conducted, including in-person resident didactics, virtual resident didactics, and virtual departmental grand rounds. After the training, participants were surveyed on PrEP awareness, knowledge, and management, and a two-sample t-test was used to compare differences in proportions of binomial variables and means of Likert-scored answers. An ANOVA test was used to test the difference in scores between the three training modalities.

About 63 participants attended the training events, and only 8 participants (13%) had previously been prescribed PrEP. Before and after the training, awareness of PrEP as an HIV prevention strategy was high (95% to 98%). After the training, there was an increase in understanding of the epidemiology of HIV transmission (40% to 97%, P<0.00), familiarity with the PrEP clinical trials (18% to 97%, P<0.00), comfort in determining PrEP candidacy (mean score 2.3 to 4.1, P<0.00), and comfort prescribing PrEP (mean score 2.0 to 3.6, P<0.00). Comfort scores did not differ significantly between the different training modalities.

Implementing PrEP training courses for OB/GYN providers increased knowledge and comfort in identifying and managing patients who may benefit from PrEP services, irrespective of training modality. Increasing training amongst OB/GYN providers who serve women at risk for HIV infection is an effective tool to narrow gaps in PrEP access.

