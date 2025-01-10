Improving Interpreter Use for Patients in PICU Through Quality Improvement

The following is a summary of “Balanced Solution Versus Normal Saline in Predicted Severe Acute Pancreatitis: A Stepped Wedge Cluster Randomized Trial,” published in the December 2024 issue of Pediatrics by Oliveros et al.

Federal guidelines require that patients who speak languages other than English receive interpretation in their preferred language. Substantial variability exists in interpreter use in intensive care settings.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study assessing the impact of equity-focused interventions on interpreter use in a pediatric intensive care unit (PICU).

They implemented a series of interventions to increase the use of video, phone, and in-person interpreters. These interventions included standardizing technology, placing interpretation devices, provider education, and accountability systems. Data from PICU encounters (January 2018 and January 2022), n=882, were analyzed using statistical process control methods.

The results showed that the total interpretation rate increased to 2.7 interpretations per patient per day from a baseline of 1.4 (P<0.05). Use of each interpretation modality increased, with the average time spent interpreting via phone rising from 8 to 10.5 mins and via video from 9.5 to 22 mins per patient per day (P<0.05).

They concluded that iterative quality improvement strategies successfully improved interpreter use in the PICU for patients with critical illness.

