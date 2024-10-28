Improving TAVI Survival Predictions with MR-proADM and GDF-15 Biomarkers

Photo Credit: TarikVision

The following is a summary of “Prognostic utility of mid-regional pro-adrenomedullin and growth differentiation factor 15 in patients undergoing transfemoral transcatheter aortic valve implantation,” published in the October 2024 issue of Cardiology by Piayda et al.

Predicting risk in patients with severe, symptomatic aortic stenosis (AS) undergoing transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI) remains challenging. In addition to standard scoring systems, new biomarkers like mid-regional pro adrenomedullin (MR-proADM) and growth differentiation factor 15 (GDF-15) might help improve risk assessment.

Researchers conducted a prospective study to explore whether MR-proADM and GDF-15 add value to traditional scoring for better risk prediction in patients undergoing TAVI.

They observed patients undergoing elective transfemoral TAVI. Baseline data, imaging, blood samples, and outcomes were recorded. Blood levels of classical biomarkers interleukin-6 (IL-6), high-sensitivity C-reactive peptide (hsCRP), novel biomarkers MR-proADM, and GDF-15 were measured to assess their usefulness in predicting mortality.

The results showed that the study included 92 patients undergoing TAVI, with a median age of 80.7 years [IQR: 77.2 – 83.3]. Of all, 48 (52.2%) were male. The hsCRP showed limited discrimination for mortality (AUC: 0.66, 95% CI [0.52 – 0.8], P=0.027), while IL-6 (AUC 0.76, 95% CI [0.66 – 0.86], P<0.001), MR-proADM (AUC 0.73, 95% CI [0.61-0.85], P=0.002), and GDF-15 (AUC 0.73, 95% CI [0.61-0.85], P=0.002) performed better. Optimal survival cutoff values were IL-6 4.65 pg/mL, hsCRP 12.9 mg/L, MR-proADM 1.02 nmol/L, and GDF-15 2400.1 pg/mL.

Investigators concluded that novel biomarkers, such as MR-proADM and GDF-15, could enhance survival predictions following TAVI, offering additional insights beyond traditional risk-scoring methods.

Source: link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s00392-024-02560-w