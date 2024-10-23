Infectious Disease Incidence in Individuals with HIV Following K-Tx

Photo Credit: bluebay2014

The following is a summary of “Infectious disease events in people with HIV receiving kidney transplantation: Analysis of the Swiss HIV cohort study and the Swiss transplant cohort study,” published in the October 2024 issue of Infectious Disease by Kusejko et al.

The availability of antiretroviral therapy and kidney transplantation (K-Tx) has become a viable treatment option for people with HIV (PWH) and end-stage kidney disease, presenting comparable patient and graft survival to those without HIV.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to analyze an individual’s hazards and manifestations in infectious disease (ID) events acquiring kidney transplants with HIV.

They used data from the Swiss HIV Cohort Study (SHCS) and the Swiss Transplant Cohort Study (STCS) to analyze demographic and clinical characteristics of individuals with HIV-positive who received kidney transplants after 2008. Recurrent time-to-event analyses were conducted to determine if HIV was a self-reliant risk factor for ID events.

The results showed that 24 individuals with HIV-positive (57 ID events) were included, and 70.8% of patients had at least 1 ID event, including viral (38.6%), bacterial (31.6%), fungal (1.8%), and probable (28.1%) infections. Most ID events affected the respiratory tract (37.3%) or urinary tract (19.4%). Pathogen types and infection sites were the same in patients with HIV-positive and HIV-negative, revealing HIV as not an independent risk factor (adjusted hazard ratio 0.94, P = 0.9).

They concluded the data from 2 large Swiss cohorts showed that patients with HIV infection was not related to increased risk of ID events acquiring kidney transplants.

