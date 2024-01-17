Inflammatory Bowel Disease: Continuous Monitoring of CRP, Calprotectin and IL-6 with a Wearable Perspiration Device

The following is a summary of “Continuous Monitoring of CRP, IL-6, and Calprotectin in Inflammatory Bowel Disease Using a Perspiration Based Wearable,” published in the January 2024 issue of Gastroenterology by Crohn’s & Colitis Congress 2024.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study investigating wearable sensors as potential tools for monitoring inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) through analysis of inflammatory markers in human sweat.

They monitored participants with IBD for 40-130 minutes, utilizing a proprietary wearable sensor device to measure C-reactive protein (CRP), interleukin-6 (IL-6), and calprotectin (Calpro). The sensor response was assessed through Electrochemical Impedance Spectroscopy (EIS), and serum samples were measured on the same day. The Mann-Whitney test analyzed the link between active and remission IBD in serum and sweat, classifying participants based on endoscopic reports and serum biomarker levels. Fecal calprotectin from a subset of the population underwent a comparable analysis.

The results involved 33 subjects, and CRP expression in perspiration and serum showed no significant difference between active and remission cohorts (P>0.05). Median IL-6 expression in perspiration was higher in the Active cohort than in Remission and significantly elevated in serum (P<0.05). Calprotectin expression in perspiration, serum, and stool was considerably higher in the Active cohort than in the Remission cohort (P<0.05). Data from three patients with ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease revealed baseline marker insights across various states.

They conclude that sweat scores IBD activity like blood and stool, opening doors for continuous, noninvasive monitoring.