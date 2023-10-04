Inflammatory Bowel Disease Tied to Higher Risk for Gout

TUESDAY, Oct. 3, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is strongly associated with gout, according to a study published online Sept. 1 in JGH Open.

Osama Hamid, M.B.B.S., from the Cleveland Clinic, and colleagues investigated the association between IBD and gout using data from adults diagnosed with Crohn disease (CD; 249,480 patients) and ulcerative colitis (UC; 209,020 patients) between 1999 and 2022.

The researchers found that 4.3 percent of patients with UC and 5.61 percent of patients with CD also had gout. Men were more common in the UC and gout group versus the CD and gout group (58 versus 51 percent). CD and UC were both significantly associated with gout in an adjusted analysis (odds ratios, 1.68 and 1.38, respectively). For CD and UC patients who had intestinal resection, the association with gout was stronger versus those without surgery (odds ratios, 2.34 and 1.53, respectively).

“In conclusion, this exploratory analysis of a large database study suggests a strong association between IBD and gout,” the authors write. “Several pathophysiological mechanisms could be contributory to this relationship. IBD-related intestinal resection is a significant risk factor for gout in this patient population. We recommend that patients with IBD who present with new-onset arthritis be carefully investigated for gout.”

