Influence of Comorbidities on All-Cause Mortality in Patients with Psoriasis

The following is a summary of “Negative impact of comorbidities on all-cause mortality of patients with psoriasis is partially alleviated by biologic treatment: A real-world case-control study,” published in the July 2024 issue of Dermatology by Riaz, et al.

Patients with psoriasis often experience increased mortality rates attributed to cardiovascular comorbidities, although systemic therapies may offer survival benefits. For a study, researchers sought to assess the impact of various comorbidities and therapies on mortality risk among Patients with psoriasis in Alberta, Canada (population 4.37 million).

Psoriasis cases (n = 18,618) and controls (ambulatory patients matched 1:3 by age and sex) were identified from the Alberta Health Services Data Repository of Reporting database spanning 2012 to 2019. Cases were stratified based on Charlson Comorbidity Index scores and treatment modalities.

The mortality rate among patients with psoriasis was significantly higher compared to controls, with a median age of death of 72.0 years versus 74.4 years respectively. Higher Charlson Comorbidity Index scores and specific comorbidities such as drug-induced liver injury (hazard ratio [HR] 1.8), affective bipolar disorder (HR 1.6), and significant cardiovascular diseases were strong predictors of mortality. Notably, patients treated with biologic therapies exhibited a lower mortality risk (HR 0.54). The study was constrained by the inability to account for factors such as psoriasis subtype and severity, treatment response, smoking, and alcohol consumption.

Hepatic injury, affective psychiatric disorders, and cardiovascular diseases significantly influenced overall survival in patients with psoriasis. Biologic therapies were associated with a reduced mortality risk, highlighting their potential benefit in managing psoriasis-related mortality.

