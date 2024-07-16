Innovative Use of Custom Silicone Y-Stents in Lung Transplant Recipients with Anastomotic Stenosis

The following is a summary of “Custom Silicone Y-Stents for the Management of Anastomotic Stenosis in Lung Transplant Recipients,” published in the July 2024 issue of Pulmonology by Sawal et al.

Airway complications, including anastomotic stenosis, pose significant challenges in lung transplant recipients, necessitating innovative stenting solutions. Conventional approaches often fall short due to varied recipient-donor anatomy or involvement of both anastomosis and lobar bronchi. This study assesses the efficacy of 3D-designed patient-specific silicone Y-stents tailored for such complex scenarios. About 9 patients with severe airway stenosis, refractory to traditional therapies or anatomically unsuitable for standard stents, underwent customized stent insertion. Computed tomography (CT) imaging-guided the creation of virtual stent models using specialized software, followed by the production of silicone stents via advanced 3D printing technology and subsequent implantation through rigid bronchoscopy. Pre- and post-stent placement assessments included forced expiratory volume in one second (FEV1).

Results revealed a significant improvement in FEV1 in 78% of patients post-stent insertion (p = 0.001 at 30 days, p = 0.02 at 90 days). Unplanned bronchoscopies, mainly due to mucous plugging, were the primary procedural complication observed. Notably, 2 patients achieved sufficient airway remodeling, allowing for stent removal, highlighting the potential long-term benefits of personalized stenting strategies.

In conclusion, personalized 3D-designed Y-stents represent a promising approach for managing complex airway stenosis in lung transplant recipients. This innovative technique enhances lung function and offers prospects for sustained clinical improvement. Further research is warranted to refine these personalized interventions and establish their applicability in optimizing post-transplant outcomes.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0954611124002129