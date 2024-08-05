Insights from a COVID-era health needs assessment of rural Midwestern Latinos.

Latino health and well-being are crucial to the growth and vibrancy of rural areas across the United States, particularly at a time when the demographics of many rural communities are transitioning from minority Latino to majority Latino populations. This manuscript details the findings of a study that explored the health and healthcare benefit status of 524 Latino households in rural Indiana during the COVID-19 pandemic. Via 20-minute, door-to-door interviews conducted by bilingual researchers, survey participants answered questions about access to healthcare services and benefits, dietary and safety habits, medical issues, and vaccination status. The study found that slightly more than half of those surveyed were enrolled in healthcare benefit plans; approximately a third were unsatisfied with their health/health status; almost two-thirds had not received a flu shot and were eating fast food/processed food on a daily basis. Top health concerns reported included: stress (52%), vision problems (34%), neck and back pain (30%), headaches/migraines (28%), anxiety and depression (28%) and weight problems (26%). The study also discovered that half of the respondents could not identify a primary healthcare provider (PCP) by name and that pregnant women faced a lack of resources for maternal health in the county where the study was conducted. The results indicate that Latinos in rural communities continue to endure significant health issues and barriers to healthcare. The study provides an excellent model of how a rural community can monitor the health of its residents, which can inform health interventions for underserved populations.

