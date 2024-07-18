Insights into OBS and Kidney Stone Risk Relationship by NHANES

The following is a summary of “Association between oxidative balance score and kidney stones: data from the national health and nutrition examination survey (NHANES),” published in the June 2024 issue of Nephrology by Song et al.

Studies have suggested that kidney stones are correlated to inflammation and injury. Diet exercise, obesity, and smoking can impact oxidative stress in the body. An oxidative balance score (OBS) was developed to assess how different factors affect oxidative and antioxidant systems.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to develop a score to measure oxidative balance and observe whether it is linked to kidney stones.

They used data on diet, lifestyle, and health from the NHANES (2007 and 2018). Kidney stones and OBS were associated and analyzed using survey-weighted logistic regression, adjusting for demographics, laboratory tests, and medical comorbidity covariates. The OBS was calculated by screening 16 nutrients and 4 lifestyle factors, including 5 prooxidants and 15 antioxidants.

The results showed 26,786 adults, 9.62% (2,578) reported kidney stones. The study found a significant association between higher OBS and a lower risk of kidney stones. Compared to those in the lowest quartile of OBS, participants in the highest quartile had a 27% lower risk of kidney stones (OR=0.73, 0.57-0.92, P=0.01). The trend remained consistent across all models tested.

Investigators concluded that a higher OBS, reflecting greater antioxidant exposure in diet and lifestyle, is associated with a lower risk of kidney stones.

Source: bmcnephrol.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12882-024-03607-w