Insights into Post-Acute Kidney Injury for Subtypes of HF

The following is a summary of “Heart failure subtype after acute kidney injury,” published in the May 2024 issue of Nephrology by Birkelo et al.

Acute kidney injury (AKI) increases the risk of heart failure (HF). Understanding the specific type of Heart failure (HF) with preserved or reduced ejection fraction, HFpEF, or HFrEF in survivors of AKI could reveal the underlying mechanisms.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study determining the type of HF in survivors of AKI to improve post-AKI care.

They looked at adults in the Vanderbilt University health system diagnosed with HF to see if AKI in the prior two years was linked more to HFpEF or HFrEF. Using administrative codes and echocardiogram data, they used multivariable logistic regression to estimate AKI’s effect on HF types.

The results showed that AKI was more linked to HFpEF in adjusted analyses (aOR 0.80, 95% CI 0.63-1.01). Stage 1 AKI had higher odds of HFpEF (aOR 0.62, 95% CI 0.43-0.88), while stage 2-3 AKI trended toward HFrEF without statistical significance (aOR 1.11, 95%CI 0.76-1.63).

Investigators concluded that AKI, especially in its milder forms, tends to be linked with HFpEF. However, more severe AKI might lean towards HFrEF. Close monitoring post-discharge, focusing on volume status and heart function, was crucial even after mild AKI.

Source: bmcnephrol.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12882-024-03602-1#Abs1