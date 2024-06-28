Integration of Circulating Tumor DNA in Managing Localized and Locally Advanced NSCLC

The following is a summary of “Circulating tumor DNA to guide diagnosis and treatment of localized and locally advanced non-small cell lung cancer,” published in the June 2024 issue of Oncology by Marinello et al.

Liquid biopsy has emerged as a minimally invasive method for detecting biomarkers in body fluids, particularly blood, with expanding clinical applications in oncology. Advances in DNA analysis, notably next-generation sequencing (NGS), have positioned circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) as a pivotal biomarker across various cancers, including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Despite higher ctDNA concentrations in advanced stages, its presence can also be detected in early-stage disease. Consequently, ctDNA holds promise in several clinical applications for early-stage lung cancer management, such as screening, minimal residual disease (MRD), and prediction of relapse before radiological progression. Ongoing clinical trials aim further to elucidate the utility of ctDNA in these contexts.

This review comprehensively explores the current landscape of ctDNA applications in early-stage lung cancer management, encompassing data availability, technical considerations, limitations, and future directions. By synthesizing existing knowledge and ongoing research, this review aims to provide insights into the potential of ctDNA as a transformative tool in enhancing diagnostic precision, treatment monitoring, and overall patient outcomes in early-stage NSCLC.

