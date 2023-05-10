The following is a summary of the “Intelligent oncology: The convergence of artificial intelligence and oncology,” published in the March 2023 issue of National Cancer Institute by Lin, et al.

With increasingly explored ideologies and technologies for potential applications of artificial intelligence (AI) in oncology, they present intelligent oncology, a holistic and structured concept. Intelligent oncology is a multidisciplinary specialty that combines oncology, radiology, pathology, molecular biology, multi-omics, and computer sciences to promote cancer prevention, screening, early diagnosis, and precision treatment.

The rapid development of AI technologies such as natural language processing, machine/deep learning, computer vision, and robotic process automation has aided the development of intelligent oncology.

While the concept and applications of intelligent oncology are still in their infancy, with many obstacles and challenges ahead, they believe it will play a pivotal role in the future of basic, translational, and clinical oncology.

