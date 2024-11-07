Intraoperative and Postoperative Outcomes of Robotic Surgery Systems

Photo Credit: Nadzeya Haroshka

The following is a summary of “Clash of the Titans: the first multi-center retrospective comparative study between da Vinci and HugoTM RAS surgical systems for the treatment of deep endometriosis,” published in the November 2024 issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology by Ianieri et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to compare complications and functional outcomes between da Vinci and HugoTM RAS systems in deep endometriosis excision.

They classified the patients according to the surgical system used: the Da Vinci system and the HugoTM RAS system. Perioperative complications, functional outcomes (measured using validated questionnaires: BFLUTS, KESS, GIQLI), and pain symptoms were compared before and after surgery between the 2 groups.

The results showed 6 postoperative complications: 4 in the Da Vinci group (20%) and 2 in the HugoTM RAS group (12.5%). No significant difference was found in operative time (P =0.647), estimated blood loss (P =0.179), or hospital stay (P <0.0001) between the groups. However, significant differences were observed in questionnaire score changes and dyspareunia severity in the Da Vinci group.

They concluded both robotic systems offered comparable intraoperative outcomes, but the Da Vinci system was associated with an elevated incidence of postoperative complications and improved functional outcomes.

Source: tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/13645706.2024.2417403