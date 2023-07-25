Intraparenchymal Lung Abscess Complicating a Primary COVID-19 Infection in a Patient with Waldenström’s Macroglobulinemia: A Case Report.

Intraparenchymal lung abscess development associated with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection is a rare complication, with only half a dozen primary cases having been reported in the literature. We present the case of a patient with Waldenström’s macroglobulinemia who developed a lung abscess subsequent to a primary SARS-CoV-2 infection. We present a 63-year-old male patient with SARS-CoV-2 infection and a history of Waldenström’s macroglobulinemia who developed a cavitating intraparenchymal lung abscess with an air-fluid level in his right lower lobe two weeks following admission to hospital. The patient became septic and developed acute respiratory failure requiring mechanical ventilation and intensive care. He was managed with broad-spectrum antibiotic therapy and aspiration drainage, but unfortunately due to his severe clinical condition died 20 days after his initial admission. The development of a lung abscess in patients with COVID-19, although rare, can be quite compromising and even prove fatal, especially in immunocompromised patients. Clinicians should be aware of this potential complication.

