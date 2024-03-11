Intrinsic and extrinsic factors causing hyperplasia of the prostate.

Prostatic hyperplasia is very common in elderly men and is a typical disease that reduces quality of life. Histologically, hyperplasia of the prostate gland causes obstruction at the bladder outlet, resulting in symptoms such as a weak urine stream. Various factors have been considered to cause histological enlargement of the prostate, but the underlying cause is still unknown. The factors that cause prostate hyperplasia can be broadly classified into intrinsic and extrinsic ones. Extrinsic factors include things that we directly come into contact with such as bacteria and food. On the other hand, intrinsic factors are those that cause changes in functions originally provided in the body due to some cause, including extrinsic factors, such as chronic inflammation and an imbalance of sex hormones. A large number of reports have been made to date regarding the etiology of prostatic hyperplasia, although they have not yet clarified the fundamental cause(s). The various factors currently known should be outlined for future research. Should it be possible to prevent this highly prevalent prostatic hyperplasia which is mainly cause of dcreasing quality of life, there is no doubt that it would be a huge contribution to humanity.© 2024 The Authors. International Journal of Urology published by John Wiley & Sons Australia, Ltd on behalf of The Japanese Urological Association.

