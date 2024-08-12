The following is a summary of ““One blade, two cuts?” A multidisciplinary survey investigating practice variability of scalpel blade change for simultaneous excision of multiple skin lesions in the same patient,” published in the August 2024 issue of Dermatology by Pietkiewicz et al.

Rising global skin cancer rates necessitate innovative prevention and treatment approaches beyond standard surgical excision.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study investigating scalpel blade change practices during multiple skin lesion excisions in a single patient, exploring the relationship between beliefs about iatrogenic seeding and practice patterns.

They conducted a multidisciplinary survey with 173 medical specialists in skin cancer care. The participants shared the demographic details, experience years, and practices related to cutting and suturing blades (CSB) in 4 scenarios (first excised tumor: basal cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma, melanoma suspect, and evident melanoma). The practice variations by specialty, experience, and beliefs about seeding risk were statistically assessed.

The results showed that surgeons were likelier to change blades than non-surgeons for all diagnoses. The primary reasons for CSB were iatrogenic seeding (56.52%) and clinical training (18.84%). Differences in beliefs about seeding risk did not vary significantly among specialties.

Investigators concluded that while CSB practice lacked scientific support, significant variability exists across specialties, emphasizing the need for evidence-based guidelines to optimize patient care and minimize potential risks.

Source: onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/ijd.17416