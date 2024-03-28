Investigating STIs and HIV in Ophthalmology: A Comprehensive Analysis

The following is a summary of “Sexually transmitted infections and HIV in ophthalmology,” published in the February 2024 issue of Dermatology by Bibb, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to explore the heterogeneous ocular and periocular manifestations of sexually transmitted infections (STIs), encompassing diverse etiologies, clinical presentations, and potential complications.

The etiologic agents contributing to ocular STIs include bacteria, viruses, parasites, and protozoa. These infections are typically transmitted through direct ocular contact with active lesions or infected bodily fluids, autoinoculation, or dissemination from remote sites. Additionally, vertical transmission often occurs perinatally during vaginal delivery.

Ophthalmia neonatorum, a common manifestation of perinatal STIs, can lead to severe complications such as permanent vision loss or life-threatening systemic involvement if left untreated. The clinical features, diagnostic methods, and treatment strategies vary depending on the specific etiology of the infection. Prompt and accurate diagnosis is crucial due to the potential for permanent vision impairment associated with ocular involvement in STIs. A multidisciplinary approach involving ophthalmology and dermatology is essential for effective diagnosis and management, aiming to mitigate the risk of morbidity associated with STIs causing eye disease.

Understanding the diverse manifestations and potential complications of ocular STIs was critical for timely intervention and management to prevent long-term sequelae such as permanent vision loss. Collaboration between healthcare professionals from various disciplines was essential for comprehensive care and optimal outcomes in patients with STI-related ocular manifestations.

Reference: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0738081X23000901