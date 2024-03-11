SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Keloids are transcriptionally distinct from normal and hypertrophic scars.

Mar 11, 2024

Contributors: Annika S Walter, Marcus Stocks, Elif Akova, Gerd Gauglitz, Daniela Hartmann, Attila Aszodi, Wolfgang Böcker, Maximilian M Saller, Elias Volkmer

ABOUT THE CONTRIBUTORS

  • Annika S Walter

    Department of Orthopaedics and Trauma Surgery, Musculoskeletal University Center Munich (MUM), University Hospital, Ludwig-Maximillians-University (LMU), Frauenhoferstr. 12, 80336 Munich, Germany.

    Marcus Stocks

    Department of Orthopaedics and Trauma Surgery, Musculoskeletal University Center Munich (MUM), University Hospital, Ludwig-Maximillians-University (LMU), Frauenhoferstr. 12, 80336 Munich, Germany.

    Elif Akova

    Department of Orthopaedics and Trauma Surgery, Musculoskeletal University Center Munich (MUM), University Hospital, Ludwig-Maximillians-University (LMU), Frauenhoferstr. 12, 80336 Munich, Germany.

    Gerd Gauglitz

    Department of Dermatology and Allergy, University Hospital, LMU, Thalkirchnerstr. 48, 80337 Munich, Germany.

    Daniela Hartmann

    Department of Dermatology and Allergy, University Hospital, LMU, Thalkirchnerstr. 48, 80337 Munich, Germany.

    Attila Aszodi

    Department of Orthopaedics and Trauma Surgery, Musculoskeletal University Center Munich (MUM), University Hospital, Ludwig-Maximillians-University (LMU), Frauenhoferstr. 12, 80336 Munich, Germany.

    Wolfgang Böcker

    Department of Orthopaedics and Trauma Surgery, Musculoskeletal University Center Munich (MUM), University Hospital, Ludwig-Maximillians-University (LMU), Frauenhoferstr. 12, 80336 Munich, Germany.

    Maximilian M Saller

    Department of Orthopaedics and Trauma Surgery, Musculoskeletal University Center Munich (MUM), University Hospital, Ludwig-Maximillians-University (LMU), Frauenhoferstr. 12, 80336 Munich, Germany.

    Elias Volkmer

    Department of Orthopaedics and Trauma Surgery, Musculoskeletal University Center Munich (MUM), University Hospital, Ludwig-Maximillians-University (LMU), Frauenhoferstr. 12, 80336 Munich, Germany, Clinic of Hand Surgery, Helios Klinikum München West, Steinerweg 5, 81241 Munich, Germany.

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

PubMed

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PW PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

PW PODCAST

Advertisement