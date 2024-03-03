Ketamine Comparable to Opioids for Emergency Acute Pain

Photo Credit: PK6289

A study published in the Journal of the College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan suggested that the safety and efficacy of ketamine used to address sudden pain in emergencies was comparable or superior to opioids. According to the authors, opioids are the current standard analgesics prescribed for pain management; however, due to complications, many groups, such as patients addicted to opioids, those who are opioid naïve, or the elderly, may benefit from alternative treatment options. To assess the safety and efficacy of ketamine in managing acute or sudden pain in emergency scenarios, the researchers conducted a comprehensive meta-analysis of 178 studies from various databases. The study authors learned that the best route and dose for ketamine intervention for pain management was intravenous at 0.3 mg/kg. Due to its ability to bind spinal receptors and enhance the signaling induced by opioids, Dr. Shi and colleagues determined that ketamine was an effective option for managing acute onset pain for patients admitted to the emergency room. The authors underscore the need for further study to compare ketamine combination with other opioids to help find the best combined intervention and management for patients with the lowest risk of complications