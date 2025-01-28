Key Elements for Developing Virtual Rehabilitation Services Post-COVID

The following is a summary of “Transitioning to a virtual post-intensive care rehabilitation service in response to the COVID-19 pandemic: results of multidisciplinary focus-groups,” published in the January 2025 issue of Critical Care by Howroyd et al.

Telehealth has grown significantly since the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) pandemic, including its use in rehabilitation, but practical guidance for virtual adaptations remains limited.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to describe essential elements of a safe and effective virtual post-intensive-care rehabilitation service via qualitative exploration.

They used grounded theory within a service development project during the COVID-19 pandemic. Focus groups were held post-first wave with key stakeholders from the physiotherapy and critical care departments of a hospital in the United Kingdom. The semi-structured questions guided discussions, facilitated by a lead and scribe. Transcripts were examined thematically operating an inductive approach by 2 researchers, with cross-checking.

The results showed 12 multidisciplinary stakeholders attended 3 focus groups, including 6 physiotherapists, 2 administration staff, 2 critical-care follow-up nurses and critical care consultants. Thematic analysis identified 7 key elements for virtual adaptations: safety and risk assessment, assessment and outcome measures, virtual platform, resources and equipment, exercise program adaptation, exercise monitoring and safety, and privacy and information governance.

Investigators concluded the practical guidance for the design and implementation of virtual rehabilitation services.

