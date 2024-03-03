Lab-Driven Protocol Boosts PrEP Offerings for Women With STIs

Photo Credit: Juststock

A protocol utilizing laboratory results was developed to connect women with positive bacterial STIs to HIV PrEP at an urban hospital by Jessica Stewart, BA, and colleagues. EHRs of women with chlamydia, gonorrhea, or syphilis were reviewed, and eligible candidates were referred for PrEP outreach. The study compared PrEP offers, acceptance, and prescriptions before and after protocol implementation. Post-implementation, the proportion of women receiving PrEP offers increased from 7.6% to 17.6%. Post-intervention periods were significantly associated with increased PrEP offers, particularly among non-Hispanic Black and Hispanic women. However, there were no significant changes in PrEP acceptance or prescriptions overall. The findings suggest that this protocol effectively increased PrEP offerings, particularly among minority women, highlighting potential avenues for health systems to enhance PrEP access and equity.