Laparoscopic total (Nissen) versus posterior (Toupet) fundoplication for gastroesophageal reflux disease: a propensity score-matched comparison of the perioperative and 1-year follow-up outcome.

The debate continues as to whether laparoscopic total Nissen (LNF) versus partial posterior Toupet fundoplication (LTF) leads to better outcomes in the surgical treatment of axial hiatal hernia with gastroesophageal reflux disease. In the most recent meta-analysis including 13 RCTs with 1564 patients, no significant difference was found between the two procedures in terms of perioperative complications and recurrent reflux rates. Further comparative analyses are urgently needed.

This retrospective analysis of prospectively recorded data from the Herniamed Registry compared the perioperative and 1-year follow-up outcomes after total Nissen versus partial Toupet fundoplication. Propensity score matching was chosen as the statistical method. Matching was performed for n = 2290 pairs.

No systematic discrepancy was found between the Nissen and Toupet fundoplication for any of the outcome parameters (intraoperative complications LNF 2.10% vs LTF 1.48%, general complications 2.27% vs 2.88%, postoperative complications 1.44% vs 1.18%, complication-related reoperation 1.00% vs 0.91%, recurrence on 1-year follow-up 6.55% vs 5.33%, pain on exertion on 1-year follow-up 12.49% vs 9.52%, pain at rest on 1-year follow-up 10.44 vs 9.52% and pain requiring treatment on 1-year follow-up 9.61% vs 8.17%). Also the postoperative dysphagia rate showed with 5.34% after LNF and with 4.64% after LTF no significant difference.

The findings presented here did not show any significant difference up to 1 year after Nissen or Toupet fundoplication. This is in concordance with the findings of the meta-analyses. However, the perioperative and 1-year follow-up outcomes demonstrate that both operation techniques should be carried out by experienced surgeons.

© 2024. The Author(s), under exclusive licence to Springer-Verlag France SAS, part of Springer Nature.

