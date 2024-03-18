SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Laparoscopic total (Nissen) versus posterior (Toupet) fundoplication for gastroesophageal reflux disease: a propensity score-matched comparison of the perioperative and 1-year follow-up outcome.

Mar 18, 2024

Contributors: F Köckerling,D Jacob,D Adolf,V Zherdyev,H Riediger,H Scheuerlein

ABOUT THE CONTRIBUTORS

  • F Köckerling

    Hernia Center, Vivantes Humboldt Hospital, Academic Teaching Hospital of Charité University Medicine, Am Nordgraben 2, 13509, Berlin, Germany. ferdinand.koeckerling@vivantes.de.

    D Jacob

    COPV-Berlin, Kaiser-Wilhelm-Strasse 24-26, 12247, Berlin, Germany.

    D Adolf

    StatConsult GmbH, Am Fuchsberg 11, 39112, Magdeburg, Germany.

    V Zherdyev

    Pleissental-Hospital, Ronnenburger Str. 106, 08412, Werdau, Germany.

    H Riediger

    Hernia Center, Vivantes Humboldt Hospital, Academic Teaching Hospital of Charité University Medicine, Am Nordgraben 2, 13509, Berlin, Germany.

    H Scheuerlein

    St. Vincenz-Hospitals Paderborn, Academic Teaching Hospital University Göttingen, Am Busdorf 2, 33098, Paderborn, Germany.

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

PubMed

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PW PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

PW PODCAST

Advertisement