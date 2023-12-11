Late surfactant administration after 48 hours of age in preterm neonates with respiratory insufficiency: a systematic review and meta-analysis.

To systematically review and meta-analyse the effect of late surfactant administration versus placebo in reducing the incidence of death or bronchopulmonary dysplasia (BPD) in preterm infants.

PubMed, EMBASE, CINAHL and Cochrane CENTRAL were searched until 30 May 2023, for randomised controlled trials (RCTs) comparing administration of surfactant after 48 hours of age versus placebo in preterm ventilator-dependent neonates. The primary outcome was incidence of death or BPD at 36 weeks’ postmenstrual age (PMA). Secondary outcomes included incidence of BPD at 36 weeks PMA, pre-discharge mortality, use of postnatal steroids, post-discharge respiratory support, treatment with steroids or hospitalisation prior to 1-year corrected age.

Pooled analyses of four RCTs (N=850) showed no statistically significant difference between groups in the incidence of death or BPD at 36 weeks’ PMA (relative risk (RR) 0.99; 95% CI 0.90 to 1.10; Grades of Recommendation, Assessment, Development and Evaluation (GRADE): moderate). Late surfactant administration significantly decreased the need for post-discharge respiratory support prior to 1-year corrected age (two RCTs; N=522; RR 0.72; 95% CI 0.59 to 0.89; GRADE: low). Other secondary outcomes did not differ significantly between the groups.

Administration of late surfactant does not improve the rates of death or BPD at 36 weeks when administered to preterm infants with prolonged respiratory insufficiency. Additional adequately powered trials are needed to establish the efficacy of late surfactant therapy in preterm infants.

CRD42023432463.

