Latest Method for Predicting Stone-Free Rates in Kidney Surgery

The following is a summary of “New infundibulopelvic angle measurement method can predict stone-free rates following retrograde intrarenal surgery,” published in the April 2024 issue of Nephrology by Tung et al.

Predicting the success of removing kidney stones after surgery is crucial. We aimed to improve this by introducing a new way to measure a specific angle in the kidney before surgery.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study if the new angle measurement could better predict how successful retrograde intrarenal surgery (RIPS) would be in clearing kidney stones.

They used medical records of patients who had RIPS for kidney stones between April 2018 and August 2019 and recorded details like patient demographics, stone characteristics, and how the surgery went. They developed a new way to measure the pelvic stone angle and compared its predictive accuracy with the traditional method used in scoring systems.

The results showed that 43 patients were studied, and those who became stone-free after surgery had different stone sizes and densities than those who didn’t. The new pelvic stone angle measurement proved effective in predicting stone-free rates, similar to the old method. Both methods performed equally well in the scoring system used to predict outcomes.

Investigators concluded pelvic stone angle is as effective as the traditional measurement in predicting success after kidney stone surgery. Scoring systems using this new angle showed improved accuracy compared to conventional ones.

Source: nature.com/articles/s41598-024-60248-7