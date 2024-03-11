Limited health literacy is common among vascular surgery patients.

Health literacy is a crucial aspect of informed decision-making, and limited health literacy has been associated with worse health care outcomes. To date, health literacy has not been examined in vascular surgery patients. Therefore, we conducted a prospective observational study to determine the prevalence and factors associated with poor health literacy in vascular surgery patients.

The Newest Vital Sign (Pfizer, New York, NY), a validated instrument, was used to appraise the health literacy of 150 patients who visited the outpatient vascular clinic at UF Health Shands Hospital between April 2022 and August 2022. Patients who scored a 4 (out of 6) or higher were classified as having adequate health literacy. Each study participant also completed a sociodemographic questionnaire.

In total, 82 out of the 150 (54%) patients we screened had limited health literacy. The prevalence of limited health literacy varied and was independently associated with increased age (odds ratio 1.06; 95% [1.02 to 1.10], P = .004), having not attended college (high school diploma versus college+ odds ratio 3.5; 95% [1.26 to 10.1], P = .018), and African American race (odds ratio 5.3; 95% [1.59 to 22.3], P = .012). A total of 83% of African American patients had limited health literacy, compared to 49% of Asian and White patients.

Most vascular surgery patients have limited health literacy. Increased age, fewer years of education, and African American race were associated with limited health literacy. Physicians caring for patients with lower health literacy should investigate and use communication strategies tailored to patients with limited health literacy.

