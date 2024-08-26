Linking Achilles Tendon Thickness, Foot Alignment, and Knee OA Symptoms

Photo Credit: TefiM

The following is a summary of “Determinants of Achilles tendon thickness and their influence on knee function and foot alignment in knee osteoarthritis,” published in the July 2024 issue of Rheumatology by Nazir et al.

Knee osteoarthritis (OA) affects the quality of life globally, and the relationships between Achilles tendon thickness (ATT), knee symptoms, and foot alignment are still under-research.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study examining the relationships between ATT, knee symptoms/functions, and foot alignment in patients with knee OA.

They involved 122 patients with knee OA, of which 88 (72.1%) were females. The knee injury and Osteoarthritis Outcome Score (KOOS) was utilized to evaluate knee function and symptoms. Forefoot, midfoot, and rearfoot alignments were measured using the hallux valgus angle, navicular/foot ratio, and rearfoot angle. A digital calliper was used to measure ATT. Statistical methods like Pearson correlations and stepwise multiple linear regression models were used to identify relationships and determinants.

The result showed that ATT correlates with ankle range of motion, forefoot, and midfoot alignment. Stepwise multivariable regression indicated that ankle range of motion, navicular/foot ratio, and age were significant predictors of ATT (adjusted R2 =0.44). A link was observed between KOOS-Function scores and OA severity, navicular/foot ratio, ankle range of motion, gastrocnemius strength, and age (adjusted R2= 0.22). KOOS-Function scores were associated with knee OA severity, gastrocnemius strength, ankle range of motion, and age (adjusted R2= 0.19). Midfoot alignment was related to knee symptoms and ATT in patients with knee OA.

Investigators concluded that targeting ATT and foot alignment may provide therapeutic benefits for knee OA outcomes, highlighting the interconnected biomechanical nature of the factors.

