Linking Discrimination of Alcohol Use Among Latino/a Immigrants in the US

The following is a summary of “Investigating the association between discrimination, internalizing symptoms, and alcohol use among Latino/a immigrants in the United States,” published in the June 2024 issue of Psychiatry by Burgos et al.

Alcohol use is widely linked with anxiety and depression. However, not much is known about how perceived discrimination relates to harmful alcohol use among Latino/a immigrants.

Researchers conducted a prospective study exploring the link between perceived discrimination, internalizing symptoms (anxiety and depression), and harmful alcohol use in Latino/a immigrants living in the U.S.

They studied latino/a immigrants living in the U.S. The Perceived Discrimination scales were used to measure perceived discrimination, GAD-7 was used to measure anxiety symptoms, CES-D SF was used to measure depressive symptoms, and harmful alcohol use was assessed using AUDIT. Later, the linear regression model was used to analyze the collected data.

The results showed 426 Latino/a immigrants were studied, averaging 40.05 ±6.50 years old, 65.50% females, and 80% with partners. It also said that 54.20% of patients lived on less than $2000 a month, and only 41.50% had a college degree. The linear regression model was significant, R 2 = 0.38, F (8,425) = 32.09, P<0.01. Perceived discrimination was significantly associated with AUDIT scores (ß = 0.21, P<0.01) even after considering other factors like anxiety and depression.

Investigators concluded that discrimination in the U.S. was associated with increased harmful alcohol use among Latino/a immigrants, independent of anxiety and depression. Interventions targeting coping strategies for this group may help with alcohol-related risks.

Source: frontiersin.org/journals/psychiatry/articles/10.3389/fpsyt.2024.1358648/abstract