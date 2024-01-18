Live Stream Crohn’s & Colitis Congress Satellite Symposia

Photo Credit: Metamorworks

Learn and earn credits through live-streamed satellite symposia during the Crohn’s & Colitis Congress!

Live-streamed satellite symposia offer the opportunity to learn from experts in the field while earning credits during the Crohn’s & Colitis Congress taking place January 25-27, 2024.

January 25, 2024, 8 p.m. EST

Credit amount: 1.5

In this CMEO Outfitters symposium, expert faculty will discuss recognizing the frequency of bowel urgency in patients with Crohn’s disease (CD) and the impact on patient QOL, incorporating assessments for bowel urgency through symptom evaluation, and engaging patients in open communication about their bowel urgency as part of shared decision-making in order to improve clinical outcomes, and the faculty will also review real-world patient cases.

Learning Objectives

Recognize the frequency of bowel urgency in patients with CD and the impact on patient quality of life.

Incorporate assessments for bowel urgency as part of thorough symptom evaluation for patients with CD.

Engage patients in open communication about their bowel urgency as part of shared decision-making in order to improve clinical outcomes.

Faculty

Marla Dubinsky, MD: Professor of Pediatrics and Medicine , Co-Director, Susan and Leonard Feinstein IBD Clinical Center, Director, Marie and Barry Lipman IBD Preconception and Pregnancy Clinic, Icahn School of Medicine Mount Sinai New York, Chief, Division of Pediatric GI and Nutrition, Mount Sinai Kravis Children’s Hospital, New York, NY

Millie D. Long, MD, MPH: Professor of Medicine, Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Chapel Hill, NC

Tauseef Ali, MD, FACP, FACG, AGAF: Medical Director, SSM Health Crohn’s and Colitis Center, Medical Executive Director, SSM Health Digestive Care, Clinical Associate Professor, University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center, Oklahoma City, OK

January 26, 2024, 3:30 p.m. EST

Credit amount: 1.5

This CME Outfitters symposium features an expert panel discussion on the science behind cytokine-targeting therapies and animated 3-D models to discuss therapeutic mechanisms of action of emerging agents, clinical distinctions between therapies, and individualizing treatments for lasting outcomes for patients with IBD.

Learning Objectives

Assess the role of various pro-inflammatory cytokines to inflammation in the pathogenesis of IBD

Classify the role of the IL-23 and Th17 pathway in IBD pathogenesis

Evaluate the potential clinical implications of CD64 receptor binding by anti-IL-23 mAbs in the treatment of IBD

Faculty

Jessica R. Allegretti, MD, MPH, FACG, AGAF: Director, Crohn’s and Colitis Center, Director of Clinical Research, Director, Fecal Microbiota Transplant Program, Division of Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Endoscopy, Brigham and Women’s Hospital. Associate Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA

David T. Rubin, MD, FACG, AGAF, FACP, FASGE, FRCP: Joseph B. Kirsner Professor of Medicine, Chief, Section of Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition, Director, Inflammatory Bowel Disease Center, University of Chicago Medicine, Chicago, IL

Maria T. Abreu, MD, (Moderator): Professor of Medicine, Professor of Microbiology and Immunology, Director, Crohn’s and Colitis Center, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, Miami, FL

Register here for satellite symposia, visit the conference website for more Crohn’s & Colitis Congress information, and check back here often for conference updates, abstracts, and features focused on Crohn’s disease and colitis.